BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $59.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,749,000 after buying an additional 50,221 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $2,620,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 169.4% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 248,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 155,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

