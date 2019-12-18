Bilby (LON:BILB) Shares Down 1.3%

Bilby PLC (LON:BILB)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.01 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), 130,963 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 267% from the average session volume of 35,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. It offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

