BitGreen (BITG) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and STEX. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $831,563.00 and $7,002.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007930 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00039059 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00023412 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004102 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.02652684 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 9,936,426 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.