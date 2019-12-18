BitSend Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $181,557.00 and $516.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00059544 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00624410 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001257 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,554,225 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

