Blackheath Resources (CVE:BHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.10

Blackheath Resources Inc (CVE:BHR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 68500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $514,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.18.

Blackheath Resources Company Profile (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property that covers an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho; and the Bejanca tungsten/tin property covering an area of 70 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Viseu, Vouzela, and San Pedro do Sul.

