Bloom Hits 24-Hour Volume of $104.00 (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $104.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00191832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.01202881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00026504 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, Upbit, AirSwap, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

