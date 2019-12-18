Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLBD. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. The business had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 18,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

