BMO Capital Markets Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.75.

TSE:LUN opened at C$7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$7.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.74.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$303,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$675,220.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

