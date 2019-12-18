BNP Paribas Upgrades J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Investec lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 227.36 ($2.99).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 229.10 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of £201.30 ($264.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

