BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $414,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,550 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BOK Financial by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 88,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

