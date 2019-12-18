Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Sells $228,251.40 in Stock

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $228,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 12th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 51,275 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $1,697,202.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $1,971,962.94.

Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 228,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 184,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

