Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.71. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NUS opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 917.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $178,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

