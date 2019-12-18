Brokerages Set Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Price Target at $27.68

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $26.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Kroger stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Kroger by 21.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Kroger by 35.8% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Kroger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Kroger by 10.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

