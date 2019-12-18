Brokerages Set Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price at $22.50

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCFT. BidaskClub lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 336.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCFT stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. Mastercraft Boat has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

