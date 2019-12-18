Brokerages Set PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Target Price at $37.00

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PETQ shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $980,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,780,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 182,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 133,368 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 32.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 236,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 100,260 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETQ opened at $25.00 on Friday. PetIQ has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.