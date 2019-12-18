Brokerages Set Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Price Target at $92.00

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNE. UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli began coverage on Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 1.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 18.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNE opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. Sony has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Sony had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

