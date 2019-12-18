Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

BIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 137,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,640. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

