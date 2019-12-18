Brooks Automation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,320 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,378% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

BRKS opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $146,652.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $232,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,648 shares of company stock worth $9,882,176. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,736,000 after buying an additional 813,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,685,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,299,000 after buying an additional 639,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after buying an additional 367,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after buying an additional 297,661 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKS. Citigroup cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

