Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.38.

BURBY opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.06. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.29%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

