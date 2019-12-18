Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:BY opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $723.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.