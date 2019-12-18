Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caleres to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $901.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. Caleres has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

