Heico (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $160.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Heico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of HEI traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 553,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,605. Heico has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Heico will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 949 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.70 per share, for a total transaction of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 1,210 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.82 per share, for a total transaction of $114,732.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico by 27.6% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

