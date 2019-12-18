Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average is $80.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,311,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,443,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,988,000 after purchasing an additional 778,230 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,771,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,231,000 after purchasing an additional 689,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,824,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,986,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,591,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

