Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on January 27th

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

TSE:CP opened at C$336.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$316.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$308.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$228.35 and a 12 month high of C$336.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$378.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$346.00 to C$356.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$338.22.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$233,680.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

