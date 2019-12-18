Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$356.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$346.00 to C$356.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$378.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$338.22.

Shares of CP opened at C$336.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$228.35 and a 12 month high of C$336.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$316.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$308.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$233,680.94.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

