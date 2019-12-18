Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities downgraded Canfor from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canfor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.92.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$12.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.52. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$8.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -5.70.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canfor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.