Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.20.

CSTR stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $317.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $100,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

