Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CECO. BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

CECO opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. Career Education has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Career Education had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Career Education’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Career Education will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,619 shares in the company, valued at $797,249.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 9,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $145,402.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,939. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Career Education by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,374,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,427,000 after purchasing an additional 279,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Career Education by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,296,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Career Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Career Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,452,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Career Education by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 710,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

