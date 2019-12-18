CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CarMax in a report released on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CarMax from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.42.

KMX opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. CarMax has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 466.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1,397.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax by 5,505.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

