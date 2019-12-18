Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $128,380.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.49 or 0.06267568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027644 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,406,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.