CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Lee J. Brunz Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CDK opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CDK Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,068,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 146,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CDK Global by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 311,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CDK Global by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

