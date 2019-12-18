Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.59.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $795.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.18 million. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,456,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,428,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after purchasing an additional 365,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,582,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,105 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,558,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

