Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Schwab have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s planned acquisition of TD Ameritrade will create a behemoth in online brokerage industry with more than $5 trillion in client assets. Additionally, agreement to buy USAA’s Investment Management Company, a strong balance sheet position and improving operating efficiency bode well for the future. While dismal interest rate scenario and rising operating expenses (mainly related to compensation costs and regulatory charges) remain major near-term concerns and will likely put pressure on financials, it intends to further strengthen trading business by offering commission free trading. This will likely lead to a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.40. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,939. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,032 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,792,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

