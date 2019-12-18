Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/11/2019 – Chefs’ Warehouse is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Chefs' Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2019 – Chefs' Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/27/2019 – Chefs' Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2019 – Chefs' Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/15/2019 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/11/2019 – Chefs' Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/11/2019 – Chefs’ Warehouse is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Chefs' Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/31/2019 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CHEF opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $1,638,553.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,358 shares in the company, valued at $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

