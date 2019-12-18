Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight have increased in the past year. We expect the company to deliver an above-average performance in the near term on solid organic sales, international business strength and prudent efforts to expand portfolio. Such factors drove the company’s results in the third quarter of 2019, with the top line benefitting from consistent category growth and healthy market share gains. Also, Church & Dwight has been gaining from the buyout of FLAWLESS, which is likely to boost the top line by 15% annually. Continued rise in gross margin has also been an upside . However, weak sales in the Specialty Products unit have been a headwind for the company. Sales in the segment are being affected by lower volumes caused by receding demand in the dairy industry. This, along with adverse currency impacts and stiff competition are concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

