Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Receives C$30.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

CGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:CGX opened at C$33.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.93. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$34.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.21.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$418.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 1.0503103 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.91%.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

