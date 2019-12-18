Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$32.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial cut Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

CGX stock opened at C$33.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$22.25 and a 52 week high of C$34.06.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$418.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$413.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 1.0503103 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.91%.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

