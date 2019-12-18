Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CINE. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 305.45 ($4.02).

Shares of Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 230.10 ($3.03) on Tuesday. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190.70 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 236.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

