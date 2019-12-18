Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.65-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.29-7.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Cintas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.65-8.75 EPS.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $267.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.66. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cintas has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $277.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.45.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

