Civic (CVC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.88 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Kyber Network, COSS and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00190444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.01194033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00120609 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Livecoin, COSS, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Kucoin, Poloniex, GOPAX, Liqui, Binance, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, Upbit, ABCC, HitBTC, Mercatox and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

