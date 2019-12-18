Clipper Coin Price Tops $0.0126 (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM. During the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded down 41.2% against the dollar. Clipper Coin has a total market cap of $37.23 million and $8.16 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.06274073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027735 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002581 BTC.

About Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin (CCC) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

