Coca-Cola European Partners (LON:CCEP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.30

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (LON:CCEP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.30 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44.80 ($0.59), with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.65 ($0.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,076.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,187.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a €0.62 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is 119.23%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile (LON:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

