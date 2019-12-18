Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coffee by 7.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Coffee by 499.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coffee by 70.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 117,862 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

