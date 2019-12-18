Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. Colfax also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.20 EPS.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. Colfax has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Colfax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised Colfax to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Colfax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.87.

In related news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,697.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

