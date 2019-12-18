Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Colfax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.87.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Colfax has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,527,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,640,000 after purchasing an additional 679,665 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,098,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 2,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,501,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,691 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

