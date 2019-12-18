Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.