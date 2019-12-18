Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Receives $43.01 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.01.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.70. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.40%.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.