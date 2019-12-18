Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMTL. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

In related news, VP Richard L. Burt sold 40,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,397,333.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,519.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,076,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 219.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 102,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 405.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 87,092 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.52. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.