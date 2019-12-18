Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays downgraded Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $13.42 on Friday. Continental has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Continental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

