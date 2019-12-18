Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Continental Building Products to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBPX opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Continental Building Products has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,475.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $377,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,796.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 638.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 891,598 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,015,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,679,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 163,909 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

